Six suspects held for street crime

The Sindh Rangers arrested six suspects in intelligence-based targeted raids conducted in different parts of the city, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Monday.

The spokesperson said that in the raids conducted in the areas of Zaman Town and Shah Faisal Colony, Khadim Hussain and Noman Khan were arrested for their involvement in robbery and street crime cases. The spokesperson added that the Rangers also conducted raids in the Chakiwara, Baghdadi and Baldia Town areas, from where they took four suspects into custody.

The suspects were identified as Aftab, alias Chhota Munna, Amir, alias Jalila, Kamran and Rashid Khan, alias Vital. The suspects were said to have been involved in motorcycle lifting, drug peddling, robbery and street crime cases. According to the spokesperson, arms, ammunition and drugs were seized from the suspects, who were later handed over to the police for taking further legal action.