FBR to create 25 senior posts in IRS

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will create 25 senior posts in Inland Revenue Service (IRS) to speed the ongoing enforcement plan to enhance revenue collection, sources said on Monday.

The FBR in this regard sent a communication to Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) for fund allocation for these posts during fiscal year 2019/20.

The FBR is planning to create seven posts of BS-21 officers and same number of posts in BS-20. Further one, six, and four posts would be created in BS-19, BS-18 and BS-17, respectively.

FBR sources said the revenue authority had established many directorate generals and commissionerates and it was facing shortfall to fill the posts. The FBR asked the AGP that expenditure involved in case of these 25 posts would be met from the sanctioned budget grant for the current financial year 2019/20. The FBR also informed that the prime minister had approved such proposals for the posts. The government has already allocated Rs2.42 billion for the current fiscal year as employees related expenses for FBR, which was 7.3 percent higher when compared with Rs2.26 billion in the last fiscal year.

The FBR has made an aggressive plan for the current fiscal year in order to achieve gigantic revenue target of Rs5.555 trillion. The FBR sources said that to achieve the difficult collection target, the revenue authorities needed comprehensive enforcement, supported by high officials and support staff.

The revenue body has already notified transfers and postings of officials in both IR and Pakistan Customs of BS-1 to BS-16 officials. In the next phase, sources said more transfers and postings in senior management were expected in the coming days.