Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Win for Haider Lions

Sports

RAWALPINDI: Haider Lions Club outclassed Choudhary Sports by 75 runs in the Rawalpindi District Inter-Club Cricket Championship at the HIT Taxila Ground. Batting first, Haider Lions scored 160 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Shahab Zada (42) and Yousaf Pathan (33) were their main run-getters. For Choudhary Sports, Afzal Javed (2- 32) and Abdullah (2-23) bowled well. In reply, Choudhary Sports were bowled out for just 85.

