Famed Spanish bull run festival ends

PAMPLONA, Spain: Three men were gored Sunday during the eighth and final bull run of Spain´s San Fermin festival, bringing to eight the total number of daredevils injured during this year´s fiesta.

Among those who were hospitalised this year after being injured by a bull´s horns was an American who was wounded in the neck while taking a selfie. In the last run, two Australians aged 27 and 30 as well as well as a 25-year-old Spaniard from Madrid were gored by the half-tonne fighting bull, “Rabonero”, regional health authorities said.

The three men suffered injuries to the armpit, arm and leg from the bull´s horns. Another two men were taken to hospital with bruises. During Sunday´s run in the northern city of Pamplona, Rabonero, the heaviest of the six bulls used in the event, became separated from the pack moments into the run and began charging people in its way. Isolated bulls are more likely to get disoriented and start charging at people. The bulls from the Miura ranch in the southwestern province of Seville completed the 848.6-metre (928-yard) course from a holding pen to the city bull ring in two minutes and 45 seconds.