Boat tragedy: Pak Navy joins search efforts

HARIPUR: The divers of Pakistan Navy on Sunday launched search operation for missing victims of the recent boat tragedy near Brug village in Nara Amazai Union Council, official sources said on Sunday.

Haripur- bound boat carrying 38 people, including women, children and some farm animals sank in the Tarbela Lake near Brug village on July 3.

The divers from Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and locals continued their struggle till Saturday but could not find a single body.

The sources said Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan approached the Pakistan Navy to help in the search operation.

The sources said the divers started the operation on Sunday morning at the point and surrounding areas where the boat had capsized. The sources added the divers would continue the operation on Monday.

According to the data shared with the media by the DC office, 16 men and children swam to the bank after the tragic incident while the bodies of four minor children were also recovered.