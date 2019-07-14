close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Boat tragedy: Pak Navy joins search efforts

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

HARIPUR: The divers of Pakistan Navy on Sunday launched search operation for missing victims of the recent boat tragedy near Brug village in Nara Amazai Union Council, official sources said on Sunday.

Haripur- bound boat carrying 38 people, including women, children and some farm animals sank in the Tarbela Lake near Brug village on July 3.

The divers from Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and locals continued their struggle till Saturday but could not find a single body.

The sources said Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan approached the Pakistan Navy to help in the search operation.

The sources said the divers started the operation on Sunday morning at the point and surrounding areas where the boat had capsized. The sources added the divers would continue the operation on Monday.

According to the data shared with the media by the DC office, 16 men and children swam to the bank after the tragic incident while the bodies of four minor children were also recovered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus