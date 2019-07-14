close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

3 killed in DI Khan incidents

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed in separate incidents in the district on Sunday, police said.

They said that Rozi Khan exchanged harsh with his son, Inamullah, over the construction of a wall at Kulachi and allegedly shot him dead.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. In another incident, Shah Zaman was repairing an electricity wire at his home at Thatha Blochan when he was electrocuted. The 12-year-old Samiullah died in a road mishap.

