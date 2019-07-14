3 killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed in separate incidents in the district on Sunday, police said.

They said that Rozi Khan exchanged harsh with his son, Inamullah, over the construction of a wall at Kulachi and allegedly shot him dead.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. In another incident, Shah Zaman was repairing an electricity wire at his home at Thatha Blochan when he was electrocuted. The 12-year-old Samiullah died in a road mishap.