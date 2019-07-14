Boy abused, murdered in Batapur

LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy was abused and killed in the Batapur area on Sunday. The victim identified as Subhan Amjad was playing outside his house when he suddenly disappeared. His family made all an out-effort to trace him but in vain. Meanwhile, neighbours found his body and informed police. The body was removed to morgue.

Minor’s body found: The body of a newborn baby girl was found the canal near FCC Ichhra on Sunday. The minor was one-month old. Passersby had spotted the body in the canal and informed police and the rescuers.

impounded: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings showed immediate response to all the 573 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both wings helped 97 people on different roads. They checked more than 7,5000 motorbikes, 106 other vehicles and more than 52,000 persons.

They also arrested 98 persons and impounded 58 motorbikes due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 31 persons for violating the laws on wheelie, six for kite flying and another six for firing into the air.