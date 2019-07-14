close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Transfer request

Newspost

 
I am a primary teacher working in the Sindh SED since 2014. I am posted in Dadu and my husband is posted in Hyderabad. Article 35 of the constitution guarantees the protection of the rights of the family and marriage. I have been denied the constitutional right since 2017 to be able to transfer to Hyderabad to be with my family. The fact is that many teachers with influential backgrounds have gotten transfers easily. I have no political clout so my complaint faces bureaucratic red tape with last status on June 28 saying that my transfer will be facilitated within a week.

I plead to the CJP to kindly take notice of this denial of my rights as a citizen of this nation.

Zahida A

Dadu

