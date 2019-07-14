close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Mepco SEs hold open courts

National

A
APP
July 15, 2019

MULTAN: Some 138 people filed their complaints during the open courts held by Mepco Superintending Engineers at operation circles across the region on Sunday. According to Mepco spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, the open courts were conduced to solve consumers’ problems. Most applications were related to installment of bills, replacement of meters, restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles, transformers'' up-gradation, etc.

