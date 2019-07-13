PCB, SLC set to discuss 2-match Test series in London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are likely to make headway in paving the way for two-Test match series most probably to be hosted by Pakistan by the first week of October this year.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that both cricket board officials are to meet on the sidelines of the ICC meeting starting from July 15-20 in London.

“There are very good chances that both countries would decide on the roadmap for holding the two-Test match series most likely to be held in Pakistan,” source said.

The source confirmed that in case both boards get agreed, SLC security delegation is expected to visit Pakistan sometimes in August to judge security measures in Lahore and Karachi where two Test matches are planned.

“SLC security experts are likely to visit Pakistan next month to judge security measures ahead of the team’s proposed visit. There are two proposals. One is to hold one Test match in Lahore and then to play the second in Dubai. PCB however is adamant that both matches should be played in Pakistan-one in Lahore and other in Karachi.”

The decision on the future of the series are expected to be taken once security team furnish its findings on the security measures, the PCB has planned for the series. “It would be after SLC team report that the decision on the series would be taken.”

If everything goes according to plan, it would be for the first time in nine years that a ICC full member country would be visiting Pakistan for Test match series. Sri Lanka was the last team travelling to Pakistan for series in 2009.