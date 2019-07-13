Two killed in road accident in Tirah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Two motorbike riders were killed in a road accident in Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, local and official sources said. The sources said two persons were driving a speedy motorbike when it fell into a ravine in Sarey Kandao in the Tirah valley. As a result, two persons identified as Gul Miran and Sabz Ali died on the spot. They were laid to rest at native graveyard in the Tirah valley the same day.
