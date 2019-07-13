Two held with Rs820,000 fake currency in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle fake currency and arrested two people near the Jamil Chowk on Ring Road.

The police started checking of vehicles on a tip-off and intercepted a suspicious motorcycle, from which the police recovered Rs820,000 worth of fake currency.

The arrested people also admitted to have used fake currency in busy places including cattle markets.

The police registered a case against the smugglers at the Phandu Police Station and started investigation.