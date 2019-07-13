Shahbaz skips hearing in Ashiana case

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday skipped his appearance before an accountability court in the Ashiana Housing case due to medical reasons.

As the hearing commenced, the counsel for Shahbaz filed an application before the court contending that his client could not appear before the court due to severe back pain. The counsel implored the court to grant exemption to his client from appearing in Saturday’s hearing. The court after accepting Shahbaz’s plea adjourned the hearing by July 24.

However, the co-accused in the case, including former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema, were present in the court.