Turkey ignores US warnings

ANKARA: Turkey ignored US warnings as it continued on Saturday to take delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system near Ankara, a defence ministry statement indicated.
"Delivery of S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defence Systems resumed today," the statement said.
"The fourth Russian plane carrying S-400 parts landed at Murted Airport outside Ankara," it added.
The US fears that if Ankara integrates the S-400 into its defences, data about the US-built F-35 fighter jet could leak back to the Russians, and Washington has threatened to deny Turkey access to the stealth aircraft.
