Multan beat Lodhran by 1-0

LAHORE: Multan District FC beat Lodhran District by 1-0 in the Punjab Talent Hunt Football Championship.

The match remained a draw in the first half. Before the matches of divisional phase held in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, Inter district championship of Lahore Division will be followed in Lahore from today in which all four districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana will participate.

The young talent hunted throughout these divisional level inter-district matches will be a part of the divisional teams to play the Punjab Talent Hunt final round to be played in Lahore in the later part of this month.

Punjab Football Association held a referee talent hunt course before the start of this championship, from where the talented young and referees were marked who are performing duties in the division level matches.