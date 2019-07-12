Stassen suspended over failed drugs test

PARIS: Stade Francais backrow forward Hendre Stassen has been provisionally suspended by the French Anti-Doping Agency after failing a drug test after a Top 14 match in May, the club announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old South African, who played for the Blue Bulls before joining Stade Francais in October, failed the random test after his side’s 42-25 defeat at Montpellier in the penultimate round of the regular season.

“Without prejudging the rest of the procedure, and pending further investigation and development of the ongoing procedure, Stade Francais has decided to allow Hendre Stassen to take the time to organise his defense and suspend his involvement with the club,” said the club in a statement. “Stade Francais attaches the utmost importance to sports ethics and makes the fight against doping a constant priority.