Two women among 6 drown in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Six people, including two women, drowned in two separate incidents in the district on Friday, eyewitnesses said.

They said that Kamran along with his two nephews Zohaib and Junaid and their classmate Hassan jumped into the river at Khairabad to beat the heat.

The locals said they were washed away by the gushing water.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan along with other officials reached the spot and launched rescue efforts.

However, the victims couldn’t be recovered till filing of this report.

In another incident, two women identified as Kainat and Romela hailing from Swabi district drowned in River Kabul in Jehangira tehsil.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, KP Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khan Khattak and MPAs Ibrahim Khattak and Idrees Khattak expressed condolence to the bereaved families.