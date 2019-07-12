Punjab Ombudsman offers free help

Rawalpindi :To get free cost of legal help in case of complaints against the government departments and institutions, citizens can submit an application to the Regional Office, Punjab Ombudsman, Old District Council Building, District Courts in Rawalpindi.

The application may be emailed at [email protected] or lodged at www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk . The complainants will be updated about their applications via SMS. The complainants usually do not call to the office except for when their presence is required during joint proceedings.

The citizens can get justice if they do not get legal services from the government departments or they face inordinate delay or in case of mismanagement or against the use of rights in illegal way. Applications against the under trial cases or about the matters which have been decided at the courts will not be entertained. Government employees cannot give their applications against their own departments.