close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Punjab Ombudsman offers free help

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Rawalpindi :To get free cost of legal help in case of complaints against the government departments and institutions, citizens can submit an application to the Regional Office, Punjab Ombudsman, Old District Council Building, District Courts in Rawalpindi.

The application may be emailed at [email protected] or lodged at www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk . The complainants will be updated about their applications via SMS. The complainants usually do not call to the office except for when their presence is required during joint proceedings.

The citizens can get justice if they do not get legal services from the government departments or they face inordinate delay or in case of mismanagement or against the use of rights in illegal way. Applications against the under trial cases or about the matters which have been decided at the courts will not be entertained. Government employees cannot give their applications against their own departments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus