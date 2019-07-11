ADB Mission satisfied with progress, changes made to BRT project

PESHAWAR: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission has expressed satisfaction at the progress on the Critical Actions Items identified to the provincial government and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in the long-awaited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

As per the PDA, a draft prepared after the ADB Mission meeting with the government officials and the executing agency in July 2019, the ADB Mission was satisfied with the progress and changes made to the critical actions items identified by the donor in February 2019 in the BRT project.

It was stated that the mission visited the BRT in February this year and provided the list of observations to the provincial government for actions and rectifications.

“The changes in the design by the implementation agency are due to the site constraints and in response to the request from the local communities,” it said.

It said the mission visited again in June and expressed satisfaction at actions taken by Project Management and Construction Supervision Consultant (PMCSC) and the PDA.

The actions were taken for rectification of various items. About maintenance pits at Chamkani, it said, depth of pits were checked and agreed with TP &VOC (1.5m), the slope will be constructed in pits and steel steps installed.

A detailed design was issued to the contractor to further develop the turning radii’s of the curves including four in Reach 2 and five in Reach 3 of the BRT Corridor, which is near completion. About the lane width, it said, minimum 6.4m is required at the station, while 6.5m has been provided as a priority wherever possible however a minimum of 6.4m has been ensured, which is checked and complied. It said the minimum 3.5m width is required in standard sections. Regarding the Feeder Route Stops and Route Development, it said, ADB observations on Feeder Route Stops were recorded and has been instructed to the contractor for compliance. “Off-corridor road improvement in progress and Kohat Road Terminal land allocation is pending with KP Government,” the executing agency said. The revised toilet design to ensure public privacy and gender sensitivity in accordance with the site constraints was issued to the contractor for implementation. It said that the new location of restroom agreed by the ADB in June is in implementation, tickets drawings have been updated and ramp constructed for the universal access at BS01. About pedestrian and cycle way crossing at the railway line, it said, land acquisition is required for Cycle Track Bridge near the Cantonment Railway Station from Pakistan Railway, while other design options are in progress.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for CR21G-Maqbool-Calsons JV, contractor companies, said the companies had worked as per the approved design and now the rectifications identified were about to be completed.