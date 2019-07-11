Young doctors’ accommodation inaugurated

Islamabad : Young doctors’ accommodation was inaugurated by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and Brigadier Liaqat, commandant, at CMH, Rawlakot.

After the inauguration, the commandant took along PBIT chairman to visit different sections of the hospital including, dialysis, MRI, waste disposal, OPD, admissions, surgical units, and visited patients admitted in the hospital and staff.

On that occasion, PBIT chairman said that whole nation is proud of Pakistan Army as they are serving the nation whole heatedly in whatever field they are in. whether it is engineering, medical, Line of Control, air or sea. He further said that he believes that this is the only organisation, which is the guardian of our survival, and whole nation should always withstand them and feel proud of them. In the end, PBIT chairman was presented with honorary memento by the commandant.