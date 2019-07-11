Minister briefed on environmental governance

LAHORE: Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan was briefed on Punjab Environment & Punjab Green Development Programme (PGDP) by Urban Unit CEO Khalid Sherdil on Thursday in a meeting at Urban Unit.

Khalid Sherdil explained that the programme will strengthen the province’s environmental management through empowering Environmental Protection Department to provide better services. The objective of the programme is to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investments in Punjab, he said and presented the environmental landscape of Punjab, water availability and water quality in Punjab as several factors, including rapid population growth, industrialisation, urbanisation and motorization, have resulted in growing environmental degradation and pollution.

Sherdil explained that as per Self-Monitoring and Reporting by Industry Rules, 2001, all industrial units shall be responsible for correct and timely submission of Environmental Monitoring Reports to the Federal Agency. To comply with this rule, Urban Unit will develop monitoring dashboard for the industries to get monthly and quarterly updates from these industries.

Hassan Illyas, Research Analyst, presented the Disbursement Linked Indicators of this programme including Restructuring of Environmental Governance in Punjab, Environmental Governance & Monitoring Framework, Best Available Techniques and ICT Based Solutions. He elaborated that there is a need to establish Strategic Planning and Implementation Unit of Punjab’s Environment & Punjab Green Development Programme to achieve the said targets. Dr Basit, Specialist MIS, presented the design and development of the systems and applications for effective environmental monitoring and management in the province.

Discussing the Urban and Peri-Urban Tree Plantation Campaign, the minister and Urban Unit team agreed that they will share letter with all Housing Societies to reserve at least 7pc of its areas for open space or parks as per Punjab Housing Societies and Land Sub Division Rules 2010.

Specialist Solid Waste Management Urban Unit shared the facts of hospital waste facts of Punjab and its hazardous impact on environment. The minister directed Urban Unit to prepare a summary for the CM to regulate hospital waste collection, transport and disposal through licensing of eligible companies.

Resolution: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s resignation. The resolution tabled by PML-N leader Kanwal Liaqat alleged that the accident of Akbar Express occurred due to the negligence of Sheikh Rashid. The incident was a proof of his irresponsible behaviour owing to which 18 persons were killed and over 80 were injured, it added. The resolution expressed reservations over the casualties that occur due to frequent collisions of trains. It demanded the federal government oust Sheikh Rashid from his ministry if he does not render the resignation himself. - SABAH

Kashana: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema paid a surprise visit to Kashana Lahore on Thursday and inspected the arrangements for the girls living there.

He visited different sections of the Kashana institution, including the hostel, kitchen, prayer room, dining hall and washrooms and checked the cleanliness arrangements there. The minister also inspected the working of CCTV cameras and directed the guards to vigilantly perform their duties. He checked the admission register and inquired about the status of the 41 girls admitted to the Kashana institution. He also checked the attendance register of employees.

crackdown: City division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 122 criminals and seized arms and drugs from them.

Police seized 23 pistols, bullets, more than 5kg charas and 532 litre liquor from the arrested persons. Police arrested 11 members of different gangs and recovered loot worth more than Rs0.9 million from them. Moreover, five proclaimed offenders of A and B categories were also arrested. City division police arrested 22 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheele, firing, loudspeaker, renting premises and price control.