Minister announces special family planning campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced a special family planning campaign across the province. She was addressing a ceremony in a local hotel in connection with World Population Day here on Thursday.

In her address, Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “World Population Day reminds us to limit the population according to resources. Gap in child birth is very important. Ten to 15 thousand women die during child delivery every year in Pakistan and there is a need to promote public awareness about family planning in society.”

She said LHVs role in family planning is very important and asked the doctors to educate mothers coming to hospitals about the need of family planning. She said the government is taking necessary steps to secure the health of mother and child. Health Services DG Dr Haroon Jehangir, lady health workers and health professionals attended the ceremony.

Girls education: Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz Fatyana said education of girls was pivotal in controlling growing population as it helped in giving socio-economic strength to the womenfolk. In her message, she said male members in the family should give confidence to their female family members through education and ensure protection of their rights. The female members of the family should also be given their share in inheritance according to law and Shariah. Regrettably, no attention was given to unchecked population growth in the past and that was the reason the population explosion had become a major social challenge today. It may be added that the healthy societies were formed through healthy citizens enjoying good quality of life; otherwise, the societies give the impression of a disorderly mob.

We should keep our family size according to resources so that children could get proper education and emerge as useful organ of the society.

transferred: Four Patwaris were transferred and posted to LDA.

Officials said Muhammad Nadeem (E-1-468) was transferred from DLD-1 to Kachi Abadi Directorate, Akhtar Abbas (E-1-448) was transferred to Land Acquisition Directorate from Kachi Abadi Directorate, Nisar Ahmed (E-1-450) was transferred to DEM-Avenue 1 from Land Acquisition Directorate and Nawab Ali (E-II-2051) was transferred to DLD-1 from Administration wing.

CCPO: The capital city police officer (CCPO), Lahore, has said that endorsement of decreased crime rate in Lahore from an international organisation is a positive sign and the result of teamwork and professional commitment.

He said this while addressing a farewell ceremony in honour of two SPs transferred from Lahore. The CCPO while referring to fresh crime index developed by international database “Numbeo” said that Lahore had improved its position from 178 to 214 jumping 40 grades since January 2019.

The two SPS who have been transferred from Lahore are: CIA SP Usman Bajwa who has been posted as Liyyah DPO and SP Security Faisal Shahzad who has been posted as Nankana Sahib DPO.