Shehzad lauds KRL’s decision to hire Aslam Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s only pro-license football coach Shehzad Anwar on Thursday appreciated the initiative of Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to hire the services of goalkeeping coach Aslam Khan for its football team.

“It’s a great decision that KRL hired the services of a professional goalkeeping coach Aslam Khan. A club needs to have a qualified goalkeeping coach,” Shehzad told ‘The News’ from Sargodha.

Besides having worked on the panel of Sao Paulo Coaches Union, Shehzad served as head coach of Pakistan in the SAFF Cup a few years ago. He also worked as Director Technical with the PFF headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat. He was also the official of Pakistan team which featured in the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia under the Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira recently.

“Aslam has played for Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He is a qualified goalkeeping coach and has also served as goalkeeping coach of Pakistan Air Force (PAF),” Shehzad said. “It’s a good choice that KRL hired him ahead of the National Challenge Cup which will begin in Peshawar in the next few days,” he added.

He lashed at out the people who wrote some mean words for Aslam on facebook in order to obstruct his selection for KRL side. “Using such words for a qualified coach is really bad. As a coach I condemn this,” Shehzad said.