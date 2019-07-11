Delighted Woakes looking forward to Sunday

BIRMINGHAM: Eoin Morgan had predicted that Birmingham boy Chris Woakes will play a key role in England’s World Cup semi-final against fierce rivals Australia here at Edgbaston on Thursday, writes Khalid Hussain.

The pacer didn’t disappoint as his stunning spell of 3-20 with the new ball dealt a lethal blow to the Australian innings. Woakes scalped the dangerous David Warner as Australia crashed to 14-3 and could never really recover from it. In the end, England cruised to a one-sided eight-wicket triumph to reach their first World Cup final since 1992.

A delighted Woakes credited “team performance” for the commanding victory. “An incredible performance from the team, starting with the bowling and the way the guys finished that off was outstanding,” he said after the game.

“There were some nerves around, a few anxious people in the dressing room - that’s natural in the semi-finals of a major tournament. “The way we produced the goods showed how good we are and how we perform as a team.

“I don’t think it was a bad wicket by any means and when you get wickets at the top they have to rebuild, and we kept the pressure on. We got off to a flyer chasing a relatively small total and that’s probably the difference.

Woakes and England were severely criticised after they were outclassed by Australia at Lord’s in the group stages. “We try not to look at what people are saying, could have bowled fuller at Lord’s, but we’ve had momentum from playing two good games against India and New Zealand and carried it on today. “It probably hasn’t sunk in, to win in the fashion we have against Australia on the best ground in the world is incredible and really looking forward to Sunday.”