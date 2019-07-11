Roti price fixed at Rs15 in KP

PESHAWAR: The district administration in a meeting with the nanbai association on Thursday revised the weight and price of roti (bread). According to a brief statement issued by the media cell of the deputy commissioner, the new price of roti was fixed at Rs15 and its weight would be just 190 gram.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar and attended by Assistant Commissioner Sara Rahman, Nanbai Association President Mohammad Iqbal and others. The meeting discussed the nanbais' strike. It was also decided that in Hayatabad, the weight of roti would be 185 gram. According to the statement, the nanbais' representatives thanked the deputy commissioner. It was, however, not made clear in the statement whether or not the nanbais had called off their strike and today's protest rally.