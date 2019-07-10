NZ stun India to reach second successive final

MANCHESTER: New Zealand reached their second successive World Cup final after dramatically toppling India by 18 runs, as Ravindra Jadeja’s swashbuckling 77 from 59 balls coming in a losing cause.

Star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had misfired at Old Trafford, India’s top three making just one apiece, as they lurched to 24 for four and then 92 for six chasing 240 on the reserve day of this semi-final.

Jadeja’s pyrotechnics gave India a fleeting hope but he departed with 32 required off 13 balls before Mahendra Singh Dhoni was run out for 50 from 72 deliveries as the Asian giants were skittled for 221 from 49.3 overs.

The Kiwis will therefore face England or Australia in Sunday’s showpiece at Lord’s after successfully defending 239 for eight, their watchful approach on Tuesday vindicated following India’s struggles.