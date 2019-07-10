close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 11, 2019

‘Drive against drug peddlers continues’

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 11, 2019

Islamabad: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched ruthless campaign against those involved in illicit drugs business and no one involved in drugs trade will be spared.

Addressing the officers here at the ANF headquarters, the minister said that drug dealers were destroying future of Pakistani youth and they would be brought to justice. The minister expressed these views during his first visit to the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) headquarters.

Director General ANF Major-General Muhammad Arif gave a briefing to the minister over the steps so far taken to rein in the menace of drugs in the country. During the briefing, General Arif told the Minister that that ANF made exemplary achievements in its anti-narcotic drive in 2019.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan takes pride in the performance and achievements of the force. He said that every effort would be made to fulfil all the needs of the force so as to make it ANF the best anti-narcotic force in the world.

The minister made it clear that no one is above the law and the law would be equally applicable both on poor and rich. He directed that the anti-narcotics drive should be sped up and the people involved in spread of the menace would not be spared come what may.

Shehryar Afridi vowed that there would be equal treated for those involved in the dirty business either they belonged to the government, opposition, public or other institutions. He said that stringent laws are being formalised so as to ensure strong punishment for people involved in the dirty business because they deserve no mercy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus