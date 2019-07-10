‘Drive against drug peddlers continues’

Islamabad: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched ruthless campaign against those involved in illicit drugs business and no one involved in drugs trade will be spared.

Addressing the officers here at the ANF headquarters, the minister said that drug dealers were destroying future of Pakistani youth and they would be brought to justice. The minister expressed these views during his first visit to the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) headquarters.

Director General ANF Major-General Muhammad Arif gave a briefing to the minister over the steps so far taken to rein in the menace of drugs in the country. During the briefing, General Arif told the Minister that that ANF made exemplary achievements in its anti-narcotic drive in 2019.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan takes pride in the performance and achievements of the force. He said that every effort would be made to fulfil all the needs of the force so as to make it ANF the best anti-narcotic force in the world.

The minister made it clear that no one is above the law and the law would be equally applicable both on poor and rich. He directed that the anti-narcotics drive should be sped up and the people involved in spread of the menace would not be spared come what may.

Shehryar Afridi vowed that there would be equal treated for those involved in the dirty business either they belonged to the government, opposition, public or other institutions. He said that stringent laws are being formalised so as to ensure strong punishment for people involved in the dirty business because they deserve no mercy.