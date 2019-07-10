tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Journalist Zuhra Karim, mother of banker Javed Kureishi and wife of Masood Karim, was laid to rest at the DHA graveyard in Phase-VIII on Wednesday. She had breathed her last on July 5 in Singapore after a brief illness. Her funeral prayers were offered at Masjid-e-Tariq in Clifton’s Zamzama area. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral.
