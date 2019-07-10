Funeral

Journalist Zuhra Karim, mother of banker Javed Kureishi and wife of Masood Karim, was laid to rest at the DHA graveyard in Phase-VIII on Wednesday. She had breathed her last on July 5 in Singapore after a brief illness. Her funeral prayers were offered at Masjid-e-Tariq in Clifton’s Zamzama area. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral.