Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Stopping homemade food for Nawaz inhumane: Shahbaz

July 10, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned that if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan would be responsible. "This is the level of inhumanity which the government is showing by banning homemade food for Nawaz," Shahbaz said. "This shows the level of Imran Khan's intelligence," he said, adding: "If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran will be responsible." According to Shahbaz, Nawaz is a heart patient and needs homemade food to control his health. "The government is doing injustice by depriving him of it. Nawaz is a three-time elected prime minister of this country and this attitude towards him is inhumane. Nawaz should immediately be provided home-cooked meals," he added.

