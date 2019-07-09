‘Govt’s performance disappointing’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has termed the PTI government’s performance disappointing and failure of its economic, political and foreign policies a big national tragedy.

A resolution adopted by recent meeting of JI Shoora presided over by Senator Sirajul Haq at Mansoora, observed that the speed at which the PTI government had lost popularity was itself a record and even after passage of one year, it was at zero point so far as its agenda and electoral promises and manifesto were concerned. It said PTI’s promises of building 350 dams, five million low priced houses, 10 million jobs for youths, plantation of 10 billion saplings, curtailing state expenditure and ending protocol were still a dream. It said before elections Prime Minister Imran Khan had been terming IMF loans suicidal but in power he begged for IMF loans on most stringent terms. Value of rupee had fallen to a record low and steep rise in prices of electricity, gas, and POL on IMF dictates despite fall in POL prices in world markets had angered the masses.