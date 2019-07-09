close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

‘Govt’s performance disappointing’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has termed the PTI government’s performance disappointing and failure of its economic, political and foreign policies a big national tragedy.

A resolution adopted by recent meeting of JI Shoora presided over by Senator Sirajul Haq at Mansoora, observed that the speed at which the PTI government had lost popularity was itself a record and even after passage of one year, it was at zero point so far as its agenda and electoral promises and manifesto were concerned. It said PTI’s promises of building 350 dams, five million low priced houses, 10 million jobs for youths, plantation of 10 billion saplings, curtailing state expenditure and ending protocol were still a dream. It said before elections Prime Minister Imran Khan had been terming IMF loans suicidal but in power he begged for IMF loans on most stringent terms. Value of rupee had fallen to a record low and steep rise in prices of electricity, gas, and POL on IMF dictates despite fall in POL prices in world markets had angered the masses.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus