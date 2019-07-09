KU alumni body signsMoU with its alma mater

The President of the University of Karachi Alumni Association (UKAA) in Houston, Texas, Muhammad Azad Akhtar, and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through which 21 students of different departments would get annual scholarships.

They discussed different features of the MoU and agreed to further expand cooperation between the university and its alumni chapter located in Houston. According to the MoU, the UKAA would offer scholarships to students of graduate and postgraduate programmes under the name of ‘UKAHA Academic Achievement Award’.

The donor would provide an amount of Rs500,000 annually for 21 merit-based scholarships, after the approval of synopses, as semester fees payment to first position holders and three PhD students for maximum four semesters.

The scholarship would be awarded for a three-year programme of morning shift on the basis of merit, which would be determined by CGPA or percentage obtained by students in their BSc (Hons) programme.

Akhtar mentioned that the students of liberal arts would be awarded Rs20,000 and faculty of science students would get Rs28,000, whereas, the PhD students would be given Rs30,000 per annum.

The students of Urdu, English, Philosophy, International Relations, Economics, Psychology, Botany, Chemistry, Physiology, Zoology, Mass Communication, Special Education, Islamic Banking and Finance, Sociology, Pharmacy, Mathematics, History and Political Science were also eligible for the UKAHA Academic Achievement Award scholarships.

Iraqi expressed that such scholarship programme would motivate students and it was a good sign that the UKAA Houston chapter had come forward to support its alma mater and students. He hoped that other alumni would also step forward and work for the betterment of the university.