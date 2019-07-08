There was no grouping in team: Imad

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Imad Wasim dispelled rumours of grouping in the Pakistan team at any stage during the 2019 ICC World Cup, saying everyone was well aware of his role and supported each other in the best possible way.

Talking to media together with Shadab Khan at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday, Imad said it was shocking for the players to hear such news after the India match. “Every player had very cordial relations with captain Sarfaraz Ahmad. We all play for Pakistan and if there was any grouping I would not have played the World Cup. Media should discourage such rumours. I know Sarfaraz for the last 15 years. No player in our team was ever involved in grouping,” Imad said.

He said he would have been much happier if Pakistan had won the World Cup. “The performance that helps your team win a big event matters the most.”He said all players were disappointed for not being able to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Imad said the team gained momentum by winning their last four matches on the trot. “Unfortunately, we had to chase a tough net run-rate.”The all-rounder praised Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan as one of the best spinners around. “I have never read him properly on a spinning track. He is really good and a class act.”

Shadab also rued the missed opportunity to play the semi-finals. “We would have been delighted if we had reached the semi-finals. Obviously, I am disappointed.”The leggie also praised the team, saying Pakistan defeated highly ranked sides which was a creditable thing. “We defeated some of the best teams. It is really an achievement. But we also have to admit that we tasted defeats against better teams on the given day.”

He said he performed wherever the team required him to. “I attained my fitness and performed where it was required.”Shadab said Pakistan could have narrowed the run difference gap against New Zealand but could not do so.

Imad said one should be the lord of one’s own destiny. “There is no such thing as luck. You have to perform to win matches. All you need is hard work. We have to work on our weaknesses to perform better.”

Imad said he was unaware of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions before the India match. “We met the PM before leaving for England and what he said was very encouraging and wise.”He was also upset at the brawl between Afghanistan and Pakistan supporters during their World Cup match in Leeds, saying that the two are Muslim brother countries. “We should refrain from such actions in future,” he said.