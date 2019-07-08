14 outlaws including two pickpockets held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws including two pickpocket from various areas of the city and recovered cash, mobile phones, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, SP Sadar Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special police team headed by SHO Karachi Company Inspector Habib Ur Rehman along with ASI Haider Ali and others arrested two pickpockets identified as Muhammad Pervez and Naiz Ali and recovered cash, mobile phone worth Rs150,000 from their possession.

Police team also arrested accused Aqeel Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol. Aabpara police arrested two accused Aman Ullah and Muhammad Ali and recovered 1,160 gram hashish from them.

CIA police arrested accused Rubnawaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Zulfqar Ali and Niaz Ali and recovered 120 gram heroine and 150 gram hashish from their possession.

Golra police arrested accused Sajjad and recovered 250 gram hashish from him. Industrial- Area police arrested two accused Asim Munir and Haroon and recovered 120 gram heroine and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Sajjad Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.