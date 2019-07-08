Notice on Maryam’s plea to meet Nawaz twice a week

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to Punjab home secretary on a petition of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to visit her jailed father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at least twice a week along with his personal physician.

The bench comprised of Acting Chief Justice Mamoonur Rasheed directed the provincial home secretary to submit reply on the matter today (Tuesday).

Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, inspector general of prisons and superintendent Central Jail Kot Lakhpat had been listed as respondents in the petition. Ms Nawaz pleaded that since the incarceration of her father, she as well as personal physician of Nawaz Sharif namely Dr Adnan Khan had regularly been visiting him as per schedule given by the respondents. She submitted that in view of serious ailments Nawaz Sharif needed frequent

contact with his physician but unfortunately for the last few weeks the jail authorities had not been allowing him to visit.

She asked the court to order the respondents to allow her to see her father along with his personal physician at least twice a week to ensure his appropriate medical treatment. The former premier is currently serving seven-year prison term at Kot Lakhpat Jail here. An accountability court had awarded seven-year jail term to the former prime minister in the Al-Azizia reference.