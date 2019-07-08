Huawei claims it has in-house OS developing capability

LAHORE: Huawei has the capacity as well as the ability to develop and launch its own Operating System (OS), besides other required peripheries including different type of applications for its mobile phones, but it is not launching it right now, a top official of the telecom technology giant said on Monday.

“Despite all the controversies between Huawei and Google, which have now been settled down, our users will not be affected on the Google Play applications, while the company has prioritised the ecosystem and continuously investing in it,” Scott Huang, Country Manager Huawei, said addressing a handset launching ceremony.

“For the long run the Huawei has invested heavily on the research and development in Android Operating System besides its eco-system.”

Mentioning that US President Donald Trump on June 29 had also affirmed the US companies were allowed to continue selling their products to Huawei, Huang said, “We acknowledged the US President’s comments relating to Huawei”.

On the impact of Huawei-Google controversy on the sales and market shares both locally and globally, he said it had fluctuated both ways after May; however it was number two in the last quarter.

“However, the company has bounced back after the controversy and settlement between the two players,” Huang said adding it could be gauged from the fact that the number of pre-orders of the new product Y9 Prime 2019 (being launched today) was 300 percent higher than the same generation handsets of the last year, which was a record.

Further, he said the highest ever pre-orders reflected the trusts of the Huawei users in the company’s products.

On reducing the prices of the new products in order to compete in the markets after the controversy, Huang said the prices were lowered down not due to Google issue rather it was a pure business decision as company had aggressive plans to cope with this tough situation.

He claimed that Huawei was edging closer to being the most popular brand in Pakistan in terms of sales numbers, which proved the trust of Pakistani mobile users in Huawei products. “In its relentless pursuit, the company is opening sales of its midrange Huawei Y9 Prime 2019,” he said adding,”

“During the nine-day pre-order phase, Y9 Prime 2019 raked in 300 percent more pre-orders than its predecessor Huawei Y9 2019”.