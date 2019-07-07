Hindu community protests against girl’s kidnapping

KARACHI: A large number of Hindu Maheshwari community members on Sunday held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club against the alleged kidnapping of a girl belonging to their community. According to the protesters, 16-year-old Vidiya Rajesh has been missing from the Maripur Grex area since May 20. They carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the alleged kidnapping of girls from minority communities. They shouted slogans for the protection of their community’s women. Seema Maheshwari, a member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said law enforcement agencies had failed to trace the whereabouts of Vidiya.