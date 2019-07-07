close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Traders to observe shutdown

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

MANSEHRA: The traders have announced to observe a complete shutdown strike on July 13 if the federal government doesn’t withdraw unaffordable taxes and the recent increase in prices of essential commodities.“We would strictly follow shutter down strike call given by traders at the federal level and would keep our businesses completely shut on July 13,” Mohammad Shoaib, the president traders body, told reporters here on Sunday.He said that the business community and ordinary people couldn’t tolerate more taxes and current price-hike and were left with no other option but to commit suicide. “Initially we are going to observe shutdown strike next week and even then our demands are not met, we would announce a series of streets protests, shutter down strikes and agitation across country,” said Shoaib.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus