Mon Jul 08, 2019
July 8, 2019

CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

National

A
APP
July 8, 2019

MULTAN: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident. During his visit to different churches here on Sunday, the CPO checked security arrangements. He urged SPs and SDPOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches. He also visited police picket at General Bus Stand and checked security arrangements.

