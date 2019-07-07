CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident. During his visit to different churches here on Sunday, the CPO checked security arrangements. He urged SPs and SDPOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches. He also visited police picket at General Bus Stand and checked security arrangements.
