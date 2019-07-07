close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Samir loses USTA Open final

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan's Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar reached the 15000 USD Addidas USTA Open final, being held at Irvington, USA, but lost the final to Even Song of USA.

According to information available here Evans overpowered Samir in straight sets 6/2, 6/1. Samir earlier defeated active ATP professionals to reach final. His most notable win in the semifinal was against Highly Seasoned player Alexios Halebian of USA whom he defeated 6-4,7-5.

