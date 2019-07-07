Samir loses USTA Open final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan's Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar reached the 15000 USD Addidas USTA Open final, being held at Irvington, USA, but lost the final to Even Song of USA.
According to information available here Evans overpowered Samir in straight sets 6/2, 6/1. Samir earlier defeated active ATP professionals to reach final. His most notable win in the semifinal was against Highly Seasoned player Alexios Halebian of USA whom he defeated 6-4,7-5.
LAHORE: Pakistan's Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar reached the 15000 USD Addidas USTA Open final, being held at Irvington, USA, but lost the final to Even Song of USA.
According to information available here Evans overpowered Samir in straight sets 6/2, 6/1. Samir earlier defeated active ATP professionals to reach final. His most notable win in the semifinal was against Highly Seasoned player Alexios Halebian of USA whom he defeated 6-4,7-5.