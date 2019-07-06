Tourist resort in Alai

Check-post set up to provide security to tourists

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have set up a check-post at newly explored tourist resort of Gulai Maidan in Alai tehsil of Battagram district to provide foolproof security to visitors coming from parts of country.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wants to promote tourism in our district and declared Gulai Maidan as a tourist attraction where tourists have started coming from parts of country,” Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram told the inaugural ceremony of newly established police check-post in Gulai Maidan on Saturday.

The ceremony was also attended among others by locals and MNA Mohammad Nawaz Khan. Qaisrani said that Deputy Inspector General of police Hazara Mohammad Ali Babakhel had announced to set up the check-post during his recent visit to Alai.

“Initially seven policemen would perform duty round the clock and provide security to tourists coming to this scenic point,” said DPO. He said that Battagram Police had also set up a tourist facilitation centre for tourists. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Mohammad Nawaz Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to explore more tourist spots in the province.