close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Tourist resort in Alai

National

 
July 7, 2019

Check-post set up to provide security to tourists

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have set up a check-post at newly explored tourist resort of Gulai Maidan in Alai tehsil of Battagram district to provide foolproof security to visitors coming from parts of country.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wants to promote tourism in our district and declared Gulai Maidan as a tourist attraction where tourists have started coming from parts of country,” Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram told the inaugural ceremony of newly established police check-post in Gulai Maidan on Saturday.

The ceremony was also attended among others by locals and MNA Mohammad Nawaz Khan. Qaisrani said that Deputy Inspector General of police Hazara Mohammad Ali Babakhel had announced to set up the check-post during his recent visit to Alai.

“Initially seven policemen would perform duty round the clock and provide security to tourists coming to this scenic point,” said DPO. He said that Battagram Police had also set up a tourist facilitation centre for tourists. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Mohammad Nawaz Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to explore more tourist spots in the province.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus