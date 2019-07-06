Enable makes winning return in Eclipse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Enable shrugged off an eight-month lay-off to land the Eclipse Stakes on Saturday to signal John Gosden’s superstar mare is firmly on course for a tilt at a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the 4-6 favourite was travelling sweetly behind Hunting Horn before easing to the front two furlongs out to extend her winning run to 10 races.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained Magical took second, beaten three-quarters of a length.
Gosden told The Racing Post: “It’s been a long preparation and she’s only started coming to herself the last two weeks. Quite frankly, she’s come here at 85 percent, maybe 90.
“To come from an eight-month layoff to win an Eclipse isn’t an easy thing. She’s done it all herself and the plan is the King George.”
Enable returned to a reception fit for an equine queen, with Dettori saying: “I can’t even hear myself talk at the moment, it’s amazing. She’s special and this touches me.” The Italian added: “When she comes to the races her lights come on — she’s the best. What she has achieved is unbelievable.
“I don’t think we’ll see another one like her.” Enable is now odds-on for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot at the end of the month, and 7-4 favourite for the Arc at Longchamp in October.
