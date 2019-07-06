close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

Double joy for Pakistan in Borneo Jr Squash

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won under-17 and under-15 titles in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament that concluded in Borneo, Malaysia Saturday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent a group of players for participation in various age categories.

Players from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated in the event. In the under-15 final Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Humam Ahmad 11-5,11-4, 11-6 to win the title. In under-17 event Ashab Irfan won final against Waleed Khalil 11-8, 13-15, 11-2, 11-7.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus