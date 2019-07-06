Double joy for Pakistan in Borneo Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won under-17 and under-15 titles in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament that concluded in Borneo, Malaysia Saturday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent a group of players for participation in various age categories.

Players from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated in the event. In the under-15 final Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Humam Ahmad 11-5,11-4, 11-6 to win the title. In under-17 event Ashab Irfan won final against Waleed Khalil 11-8, 13-15, 11-2, 11-7.