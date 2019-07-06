Faisalabad lawyers strike for LHC bench

FAISALABAD: Lawyers Saturday observed a token strike demanding early establishment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench it Faisalabad.

Their strike caused inconvenience to litigants.

Talking to reporters, a spokesman for District Bar Association (DBA) said the LHC Bench was not only legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it would also play a crucial role in speedy provision of justice to people of the area.

Fesco issues power shutdown plan: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Saturday issued a power shutdown programme for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the plan, power supply from 132-KV Ibraheem Fiber Grid Station to all feeders will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm while Wapda City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurrianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 12noon on Monday (July 8).

Similarly, electricity supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am whereas Munirabad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad, Ejaz Town, Saeedabad and Ali Road feeders will observe loadshedding from 8am to 2pm on July 8.

Meanwhile, power supply from Abdullahpur and Jubilee feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Yasrab feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jew Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and Al-Murtaza feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 12noon on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Liaqatabad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and Afghanabad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm whereas Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rajana and Khalid feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30am to 11:30am on July 8.

MD Wasa inspects rainwater disposal: Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry Saturday visited various parts of the city and checked the capacity of disposal stations to pump out rainwater.

He expressed his satisfaction on working of Wasa disposal stations and said the stagnant rainwater had been pumped out with the help of generators. He said it was the heaviest rain of the current seasons which inundated the streets and roads of the city and created flood-like situation in low-laying areas.

However, efficient staff of Wasa pumped out the rainwater within few hours with the help of de-watering sets from various parts of the city, including Akbar Chowk, Sheikhupura Road, Millat Chowk, Sialvi Road, General Hospital Samanabad area, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Office area, Sargodha Road, Gate Chowk Sitiana Road, D-Type Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Madina Town, Abdullahpur Bridge and other areas.