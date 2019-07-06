Multan murders

Nine members of a family in Multan died on Tuesday as a result of violence motivated by perceptions of ‘honour’. The sordid tale speaks of Ajmal, based in Saudi Arabia, who became infuriated apparently after being sent a video showing his wife dancing at a function. Ajmal flew back to Pakistan, visited the home of his in-laws armed with a shot gun, opened fire on the victims and then locked them in a room which he set ablaze. Nine persons were killed, including his wife, his two children and six other members of the same family. Ajmal’s father and brother have also been named as accomplices by the complainant in the case, Ajmal’s brother-in-law. The story may be unusual in terms of the ferocity involved; the deliberate and brutal murder of so many people including young children and the murderer’s very deliberate planning of the crime including a flight home from Saudi Arabia. He is currently in custody after being sent on a seven-day judicial remand and the case will be heard by an anti-terrorism court.

The murders simply add to the numbers who fall victim each year to violence against women. At least a thousand women suffer deaths on average each year as a result of violent means. According to international agencies, at least 80 percent of women in the country suffer routine violence in one form or the other. We do not know precisely what factors led Ajmal to carry out this terrible act; we do not know why he killed his children and in-laws. But we do know that crimes which stem from perceived ideas about religion or morality are becoming more common. Of course no religion advocates murder in any form. While the death penalty is being demanded for the killer, it is also true that such punishments are not an answer to such crime. The solution lies in ensuring consistent investigation and no laxity in bringing perpetrators to justice as laid down by the law. The increasing incidents of brutality in our society also need to be examined so we can better understand why they occur and what drives people to the crimes of insanity demonstrated at that house in Multan where Ajmal carried out his killing spree.