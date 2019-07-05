Tosha Khana case: NAB team investigates Nawaz, hands him questionnaire

LAHORE: A three-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team from Islamabad questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday for over an hour in Tosha Khana case.

The NAB team also delivered a questionnaire to the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo, to which he would submit formal replies after consultation with his legal team.

The Tosha Khana case pertains to accusations against Nawaz Sharif regarding misuse and embezzlement of costly gifts, received from other countries and official vehicles. Nawaz Sharif was brought to jail superintendent office upon arrival of NAB team. He replied many queries of NAB officials, and expressed ignorance about some queries.

He told NAB officials that it was not his duty as a prime minister to ascertain the number, status and whereabouts of the costly gifts received from other countries. He said whatever gifts were received from other countries were deposited in the treasury. He said the use of official vehicles was his legal right as the prime minister and its record could be acquired from the authorities concerned.

Nawaz Sharif said there were certain questions by NAB team to which he would formally reply after consulting his legal advisers. During investigation, jail officials were not allowed to sit in the office of jail superintendent.