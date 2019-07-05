Softball delegation meets Japan Consul General

KARACHI: A delegation of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP), led by its secretary general Asif Azeem, called on Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura at the Consulate General of Japan here on Friday.

Sindh Softball Association secretary general Mohammad Zeeshan Merchant, Murad Hussain and Muhammad Nasir were also part of the delegation. Asif briefed Isomura about the progress of SFP over the years and also updated him about the recent initiatives taken by the federation to popularise softball in the country.

He mentioned that this year for the first time in Pakistan softball’s history Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic would be held in Karachi in October and an international coaching course would be conducted in Lahore.

The SFP said that Isomura was delighted to learn about the potential that Pakistan’s women softball players had and was pleased to know that softball was being promoted rapidly. He promised assistance to the federation and provincial associations, saying that if these women were properly trained and given international exposure they could one day boost Pakistan’s image internationally.

Isomura also supported the idea of setting up better infrastructure for the softball players at regional level.

Asif informed the Consul General about the regular activities conducted by provincial associations. He asserted that if softball was taught to children from a young age they would be able to represent the country in international circuit. A website www.sindhsoftball.com was also launched on the occasion.