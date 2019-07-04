Baby record book representing local traditions launched

Islamabad: Noted cartoonist Nigar Nazar launched her latest book, Gogi’s Baby Record Book, during a meeting of the Pakistan Federation of University Women here at the Islamabad Club on Thursday.

The book, the second edition to the original Gogi’s Baby Record Book, is different from other such books available on the market for being designed in line with Pakistan’s unique, colourful culture and traditions.

“When my grandchildren were born, I remember going to major bookstores in Islamabad to look for a baby record book. As there’s absolutely nothing about us, nothing about our beautiful culture and traditions, so I made up my mind to fix it,” said Nigar Nazar, the first professional woman cartoonist of Pakistan and CEO of Gogi Studios.

Gogi’s Baby Record Book details the unique traditions, which begin at birth for Pakistani children, especially the reciting of ‘azaan’ to the baby’s ear and first Bakra Eid. Beautifully illustrated in Nigar’s signature style, the book, the cartoonist’s 28th, has all of Gogi’s family characters popping in from time to time and helping expecting mothers out with tips on the new-borns’ various firsts.

“Every page of this book is chock full of Gogi guiding her family through the birth of a child in her family. And you always have ‘Nani’ present as well, providing ‘totkas’ to help the reader care for the new bundle of joy that sometimes might get a little too cranky,” she said.

Besides helping mothers record the children’s firsts, Gogi's Baby Record Book also serves a greater purpose. As Nigar and Gogi Studios are dedicated to bringing awareness and enlightenment to the children of Pakistan to help mould them into responsible global citizens, sales of the baby book will fuel the production of more awareness comic book pack, a set of seven comic books covering topics from women’s rights and education to religious harmony.

“As a storyteller, it is my duty to educate the children of Pakistan to grow into citizens, who can help resolve archaic issues of our society,” Nigar said. She believed that education through attractive cartoon illustrations would plant a seed of knowledge in children, which (seed) would grow and blossom into something greater,” she said.

“After all these years, what I’ve learned is that if you’re to engage your audience, you need to communicate with people with the understanding of their respective background and context,” she said.

The cartoonist said like a scrapbook, the people could paste pictures in the Gogi’s Baby Record Book and store the baby’s neonatal wristband in the Baby Memory Pocket. “This book will become a treasure trove of memories for readers and their family members to enjoy as the years go on,” she said.

Nigar said as the readers filled the book, Gogi and its entire gang accompanied them. “This book will turn out to be a valuable vault of memories for you and your new-born and is the gift that can be passed down from one generation to the next, bringing laughter and joy for many years to come,” she said.

The cartoonist said Gogi’s Baby Record Book was available at Mr Books in F-6 Markaz and Kayal in Beverley Centre, F-6, and could be ordered at Gogi Studios official Facebook page or [email protected]