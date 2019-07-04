Workers protest

LAHORE: Workers staged a protest demonstration against a factory’s administration outside the Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

Sifarish Ali Bhatti was leading them. Falak Sher, Waqar Yunas Naveed, Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Yaqoob, Altaf Hussain Baloch, Muhammad Akbar, Nazir Shahzad, Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Shaukat Ali Chaudhary and other workers were present. They demanded restoration of workers. They demanded FIRs against workers be quashed immediately. According to them, fake FIRs against 50 workers had been lodged while 200 workers were expelled because they demand regular jobs.