People want relief from inflation: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the masses wanted relief from price hike and unemployment. The PTI government's achievement during its one year rule was nothing except price spiral and unemployment.

Addressing the opening session of JI central executive committee meeting at Mansoora Thursday, he said the individuals who had been part of the previous governments were included in the present cabinet. He said the JI was against the rule of individuals and influential families, and wanted the rule of law. He lamented that the government had no plans to solve the economic problems of the masses and was making futile efforts to divert people’s attention towards non-issues.

He said no relief could be provided to the people without the recovery of the plundered wealth. He said the amnesty scheme was like plea bargain and had not been successful in eradicating corruption.

He said it was tragic that instead of controlling crimes like money laundering, hoarding and black marketing, the government was busy in whitening the black money of the people. He said the government could have achieved better results by apprehending those involved in financial crimes and confiscating their loot.