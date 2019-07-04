Maryam moves LHC for frequent visits to Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has approached the Lahore High Court seeking directions for Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to allow her to visit her jailed father at least twice a week along with his personal physician.

“Nawaz Sharif is about 70-year-old and suffering from multiple ailments including hypertension as well as serious heart and kidney diseases,” stated a petition filed by Maryam through advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

The Punjab chief secretary, the additional chief secretary home, the inspector general of prisons and the superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail have been listed as respondents in the petition. LHC Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh will take up the petition on Friday (today).

Maryam has pleaded that since the incarceration of her father, she as well as his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan have been visiting him as per schedule given by the respondents. However, the petitioner stated that she came to know through media that the chief secretary directed the other respondents to restrict visitation of Nawaz Sharif only to Thursday and that too for few blood relations not exceeding five persons. She submitted that in view of serious ailments, Nawaz Sharif needs frequent contact with his physician but unfortunately for the last few weeks, the jail authorities have not been allowing him to meet visitors.

Maryam alleged that the respondents had been acting on the whims and wishes of the ruling party, which is evident from the venomous speeches of its senior leadership.

She pleaded that the law provided certain rights to the accused and convicts including right to life but the case of her father had time and again been compromised by the respondents for ulterior motives.

She asked the court to order the respondents to allow her to see her father along with his personal physician at least twice a week to ensure his appropriate medical treatment.